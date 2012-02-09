* Greek leaders agree to fiscal and austerity measures
* U.S. to sell $16 billion in new 30-year bonds
* Data suggest further healing in U.S. jobs market
* Fed buys $4.95 billion in longer-dated debt
* 30-year yield tests key support in 3.18 pct area
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. government debt
prices fell on Thursday after Greek leaders agreed to tough
fiscal and austerity measures needed to secure critical bailout
funds, cutting the safety bid for bonds.
Uncertainty over the demand for an upcoming $16 billion
auction of 30-year bonds and new data on jobless claims
indicating further improvement in the U.S. labor market also
drove selling.
The 30-year yield rose to its highest level since
mid-November, while benchmark 10-year yields hovered at about
two-week highs, according to Tradeweb.
"The driver right now seems to be Greece. If the Greek deal
is real, some of the safe-haven positions might be eliminated,"
said Alex Manzara, vice president at TJM Futures in Chicago.
Greek leaders clinched a long-stalled deal on reforms and
austerity measures needed to secure a bailout and avoid a messy
default, hours before the country's financial backers were to
meet in Brussels on Thursday.
Markets have feared that without another round of aid Greece
would default on its debt, causing chaos akin to the global
credit crunch that was triggered by the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in 2008.
"It looks like the crisis is contained for now," said Brian
Rehling, chief fixed-income strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors
in St. Louis, Missouri.
Lingering worries about the longer-term fiscal shape of the
euro zone bloc, exacerbated by the region's weak economic
growth, limited the sell-off in Treasuries.
"It doesn't do anything but push things down the road, but
it does relieve the strain, so that's helpful," Milton Ezrati,
market strategist at Lord Abbett Co. In Jersey City, New Jersey,
said of the Greek fiscal reform deal.
With Greece likely to clinch financial relief soon, the
market focus turned to the final leg of the government's $72
billion quarterly refunding this week.
A mediocre 10-year sale on Wednesday raised concerns about
the appetite for the 30-year bond offering, even as the Federal
Reserve has been buying longer-dated Treasuries in an effort to
hold down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
In the "when-issued" market, traders expected the $16
billion worth of new 30-year issue would sell at a yield of
3.202 percent in midday trading. That would be
the highest level since the November auction and above the
record low yield of 2.925 percent set at December's auction.
On Thursday, the Fed bought $4.95 billion in Treasuries due
in 2018 to 2019, as a part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist"
program designed to push down long-term interest rates and spur
the economy.
The 30-year bond was down 25/32 in price at
98-25/32 with a yield of 3.19 percent, up 4 basis points from
Wednesday's close.
The 30-year yield is testing a "triple-top" support in the
3.18 percent area. If it closes above this level, some analysts
say it is poised to rise further and test the 3.45 percent
level, the next major chart support.
The five-year note was down about 3/32 with a
yield of 0.85 percent, up 2 basis points. The five-year yield
rose to its highest levels in about two weeks and was testing
its 50-day moving average as technical support.
The yield on the 10-year note issue auctioned on
Wednesday was up 2 basis points at 2.04 percent.
