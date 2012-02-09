NEW YORK Feb 9 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond fell more than 1 point in price on Thursday as investors shed their safehaven holdings on news Greece is closer to receiving needed financial aid to avoid a chaotic default.

In advance of a $16 billion 30-year auction, the long bond yield touched a session high of 3.210 percent, the highest level since Oct 31.

At 12:36 p.m. (1736 GMT), traders expect the new 30-year issue due in Feb 2042 to sell at a yield of 3.221 percent.

The U.S. Treasury will announce the results on the last leg of its $72 billion quarterly refunding shortly after 1 p.m. (1800 GMT). (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)