China Jan services trade deficit narrows to $20.9 bln - FX regulator
BEIJING, Feb 27 China's trade deficit in services narrowed to $20.9 billion in January from $26.1 billion in December, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.
NEW YORK Feb 9 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond fell more than 1 point in price on Thursday as investors shed their safehaven holdings on news Greece is closer to receiving needed financial aid to avoid a chaotic default.
In advance of a $16 billion 30-year auction, the long bond yield touched a session high of 3.210 percent, the highest level since Oct 31.
At 12:36 p.m. (1736 GMT), traders expect the new 30-year issue due in Feb 2042 to sell at a yield of 3.221 percent.
The U.S. Treasury will announce the results on the last leg of its $72 billion quarterly refunding shortly after 1 p.m. (1800 GMT). (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SEOUL, Feb 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 27 -225.8 218.0 -33.0 ^February 24 -4.9 -51.8 7.8 February 23 35.6 -58.8 -27.4 February 22
* Fy pretax profit 354.5 million stg versus 216.1 million stg year ago