NEW YORK Feb 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices trimmed some losses on Thursday after the Treasury's sale of 30-year bonds drew a solid bid at auction.

The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond, down 1-14/32 in price before the sale, was down just 1-3/32 afterward, yielding 3.21 percent. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 26/32 before the sale, was down 21/26 after, yielding 2.06 percent.

At the 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) bidding deadline, the new 30-year issue due in February 2042 sold with a yield of 3.24 percent on a when-issued basis.

The U.S. Treasury said it sold the $16 billion in 30-year bonds at a high yield of 3.24 percent, awarding 98.13 percent of the bids at the high.

The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 2.47. That compared with an average bid-cover ratio of 2.36 for the last four 30-year bond sales, said CRT Capital Group strategist Ian Lyngen.

"Treasuries were trading weaker on the day ahead of the auction, building in a reasonable outright and curve concession," Lyngen said.