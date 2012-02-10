* Greece creditors want more fiscal cuts to release aid

* U.S. consumer sentiment data on tap

* Fed to purchase up to $1.5 bln in long-dated TIPS (Updates market action, adds quotes)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. government debt prices jumped on Friday as demand for steeper fiscal cuts from Greece's creditors rekindled fears the nation might not clinch needed aid to avoid a messy default, spurring a flight to safe-haven bonds.

The pre-weekend scramble for Treasuries reversed the previous day's decline on optimism that Greece would soon receive a second bailout. That expectation pushed the 30-year bond yield to its highest levels since late October.

"It's all about Greek headlines now. Markets are facing another face-off and generally speaking, investors don't like being short Treasuries when these things are going on," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.

In the latest development on the Greek bailout negotiations, Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs the Eurogroup, set three conditions for Greece to receive a second bailout worth 130 billion euros ($170 billion).

Juncker said the Greek parliament must ratify the package when it meets on Sunday and a further 325 million euros of spending reductions needed to be identified by next Wednesday, after which euro zone finance ministers would meet again. Finally, Juncker said, the leaders of the coalition parties must give strong political assurances that the programme will be implemented.

Facing elections as soon as April, Greece's party leaders have been loath to accept the lenders' tough conditions, which are certain to be unpopular with increasingly angry voters.

Markets have feared that without another round of aid Greece would default on its debt, causing financial chaos akin to the global credit crisis that was triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Amid renewed worries about Greece, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 16/32 in price with a yield of 1.98 percent, down 6 basis points from Thursday.

The 30-year bond auctioned on Thursday was up 1 point in price yielding 3.14 percent, down 5 basis points from Thursday's close.

The Treasury Department completed its $72 billion quarterly refunding this week, which was expected to raise $22.4 billion in fresh cash for the federal government.

U.S. data, which have generally come in stronger-than-expected in recent weeks, took a backseat to news on the Greek debt deal on Friday.

Early Friday, the government reported the U.S. trade deficit grew slightly more than expected in December at $48.80 billion but the news didn't move bonds.

At 9:55 a.m. (1455 GMT), Thomson Reuters and the University of Michigan will release their data on U.S. consumer sentiment in early February, a week after the government said the jobless rate fell to a near three-year low in January.

Their headline sentiment reading likely dipped to 74.5 from 75.0 at the end of January.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to buy $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities due in 2018 to 2041 at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT), which is the latest purchase for its $400 billion "Operation Twist" aimed to hold down long-term borrowing costs to help the economy. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)