UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
NEW YORK Feb 10 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose more than 1 point on Friday as Greece's creditors demanded more government budget cuts, which could scuttle the nation's attempt to receive fresh aid to avoid a disorderly default.
Renewed worries over Greece clinching a second international aid package worth 130 billion euros ($175 billion) revived safehaven demand for Treasuries, analysts said.
Prices on the 30-year bond issue that was auctioned on Thursday last traded up 1-5/32 at 99-27/32 for a yield of 3.13 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.