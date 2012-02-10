* Greece creditors want more fiscal cuts to release aid
* U.S. trade gap grew in Dec, consumer morale fell in Jan
* Fed buys $1.39 bln TIPS for Operation Twist
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. government debt
prices jumped on Friday as demand for steeper fiscal
cuts from Greece's creditors rekindled fears the nation might
not clinch needed aid to avoid a messy default and spurred a
flight to safe-haven bonds.
The pre-weekend scramble for Treasuries reversed the
previous day's decline on optimism that Greece would soon
receive a second bailout. That expectation pushed the 30-year
bond yield to its highest levels since late October.
"It's all about Greek headlines now. Markets are facing
another face-off and generally speaking, investors don't like
being short Treasuries when these things are going on," said
David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit
Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.
In the latest development on the Greek bailout negotiations,
Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs the Eurogroup, set three
conditions for Greece to receive a second bailout worth 130
billion euros ($170 billion).
Juncker said the Greek parliament must ratify the package
when it meets on Sunday and a further 325 million
euros of spending reductions must be identified by Wednesday,
after which euro zone finance ministers would meet again.
Finally, Juncker said, the leaders of the coalition parties must
give strong political assurances that the program will be
implemented.
Facing elections as soon as April, Greece's party leaders
have been loath to accept the lenders' tough conditions, which
are certain to be unpopular with increasingly angry voters.
Markets have feared that without another round of aid,
Greece would default on its debt, causing financial chaos akin
to the global credit crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in 2008.
The protracted and often contentious talks between Greek and
European leaders have fueled concerns about the long-term future
of the euro zone and its monetary union, analysts say.
"The future seems to be almost unraveling as quickly as an
elusive deal is coming together," said Robert Tipp, chief
investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New
Jersey, which manages $327 billion.
Amid renewed worries about Greece, benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes last traded up 18/32 in price with a
yield of 1.97 percent, down 6 basis points from Thursday.
The 30-year bond auctioned on Thursday
was up 1-9/32 points, yielding 3.13 percent, down
nearly 7 basis points from Thursday's close.
The 10-year yield was on track to rise 5 basis points for
the week and the 30-year yield was flat on the week.
The Treasury Department completed its $72 billion quarterly
refunding this week, which was expected to raise $22.4 billion
in fresh cash for the federal government.
In addition, the Federal Reserve bought $1.39 billion in
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities due in 2028 to 2041.
They were the latest purchases for the U.S. central bank's $400
billion "Operation Twist" aimed to hold down long-term borrowing
costs to help the economy.
U.S. data, which have generally come in stronger than
expected in recent weeks, took a backseat to news on the Greek
debt deal on Friday.
The government reported the U.S. trade deficit
grew slightly more than expected in December at $48.80 billion,
but the news did not move bonds.
U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated in early February from
a near one-year high in January on frustration about household
finances despite the government reporting the jobless rate fell
to a near three-year low in January, a survey from Thomson
Reuters and the University of Michigan showed on
Friday.
Still, analysts seem cautiously optimistic about the U.S.
economy although signs of improvement since late 2011 have been
overshadowed by the fiscal problems in the euro zone.
"We are confident that there is a grinding but improving
situation in the U.S., but Europe would remain a significant
risk to the market," said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist
at Russell Investments in New York, which oversees $138 billion.