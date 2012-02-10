(Adds comment, coming week's highlights, updates prices)
* Bonds rally on worries over Greece bailout
* Greece creditors want more fiscal cuts to release aid
* Fed buys $1.39 bln TIPS for Operation Twist
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. government debt
prices jumped on Friday as fear Greece might not
avoid a messy default brought the safe-haven bid for U.S. debt
back into vogue.
Demands for steeper fiscal cuts from Greece's creditors
rekindled fear that Greece would not be able to grow enough to
pay its creditors, both private and public.
The pre-weekend scramble for Treasuries reversed the
previous day's decline on optimism that Greece would soon
receive a second bailout. That expectation pushed the 30-year
bond yield to its highest levels since late October.
"It's all about Greek headlines now. Markets (see) another
face-off and generally speaking, investors don't like being
short Treasuries when these things are going on," said David
Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit
Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.
In the latest development, Eurogroup chair Jean-Claude
Juncker set three conditions for Greece to receive a second
bailout worth 130 billion euros ($170 billion).
Juncker said the Greek parliament must ratify the package
when it meets on Sunday and a further 325 million euros of
spending reductions must be identified by Wednesday, after which
euro zone finance ministers would meet again.
Finally, Juncker said, the leaders of the coalition parties
must give strong political assurances that the program will be
implemented.
Facing elections as soon as April, Greece's party leaders
have been loath to accept the lenders' tough conditions, which
are certain to be unpopular with voters.
Markets fear that without more aid, Greece would default on
its debt, causing financial chaos akin to the global credit
crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
The protracted and often contentious talks between Greek and
European leaders have fueled concerns about the long-term future
of the euro zone and its monetary union, analysts say.
"The future seems to be almost unraveling as quickly as an
elusive deal is coming together," said Robert Tipp, chief
investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New
Jersey, which manages $327 billion.
Reacting to this, 10-year Treasury notes rose
22/32. Their yields slipped below 2 percent again to 1.965
percent, up 3.5 basis points from where they stood a week ago.
The 30-year bond auctioned on Thursday was up
1-11/32 point, its yield easing to 3.11 percent, down two basis
points from where they stood a week ago.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said depressed house
prices and sales were a serious drag on the economic recovery, a
view echoed by Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto, a voter
this year on the Fed's policy-setting panel.
U.S. economic data, which mainly have strengthened in recent
weeks, took a back seat to news on Greek's debt deal.
But that could change next week when bond investors will
absorb a large helping of fresh economic data, including the
closely watched retail sales report due on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters estimate retail sales rose a
healthy 0.7 percent in January; 0.5 percent if January's robust
auto sales are excluded. To accurately assess the report, it
will be necessary to pay attention to any revisions of November
and December retail sales, said Cary Leahey, economist at
Decision Economics in New York.
"Even if the January number disappoints, if it follows a
huge upward revision to December, people will pay attention to
the implied level of sales," he said.
A robust level of retail sales will give people more
confidence in the idea that better jobs numbers will lead to
more spending and still more employment "so you have a
self-reinforcing recovery," Leahey said.
Early regional reports on February manufacturing will also
get attention, along with what is expected to a robust report on
January industrial production.
"Markets are watching for evidence of slower orders from
Europe because reduced exports to Europe could cut U.S. growth
by as much as half a percentage point this year," Leahey said.
Producer and consumer prices indices due on Thursday and
Friday, respectively, are expected to reflect some headline
inflation, mainly due to higher gas prices, and subdued core
price increases.
Even a core rate of inflation that tops the Fed's official
target is likely to cause little stir since Bernanke has said he
is willing to accept some inflation as long as the unemployment
rate remains so high, Leahey said.
Deutsche Bank Securities managing director and chief U.S.
economist Joseph LaVorgna said Wednesday's release of minutes
from the Fed's Jan. 24-25 meeting should offer few surprises.
After all, Bernanke gave an in-depth press conference
immediately after that meeting.
But Leahey said the minutes could provide some nuance on how
comfortable or uncomfortable various committee members were with
the Fed's pledge to keep short-term interest rates near zero
through the end of 2014.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James
Dalgleish)