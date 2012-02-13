* Bonds slip as Greek austerity vote damps bid for safe-haven assets

* Gains in stock index futures weigh

* Selling limited as euro zone remains in focus

* Bond traders inclined to buy dips

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Monday after improved prospects for Greece securing a second bailout damped demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt, but the session's steepest losses were erased as traders treated the lower prices as a buying opportunity.

Greece passed severe austerity measures that were demanded by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund as a pre-condition for getting a second bailout and avoiding a disorderly default.

"The (middle) of the (maturity) curve led the way lower after the Greek parliament ratified their austerity and budget reform package," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. "Peripheral and semi-core EU spreads are modestly tighter."

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 8/32, but subsequently cut that loss to just 3/32. Ten-year yields rose to 1.99 percent from 1.98 percent on Friday.

Thirty-year bonds fell 8/32, but subsequently cut that loss to 2/32. Their yields stood at 3.14 percent.

The Greek Parliament backed drastic cuts in wages, pensions and jobs on Sunday as the price of a 130-billion-euro ($172 billion) bailout by the EU and IMF. The EU told Greece it had more to do to secure the funds and avoid a default next month. But critics say the austerity measures demanded of Greece by its lenders - including a 22 percent minimum wage cut and 150,000 public sector jobs cut by 2015 - will send that country's economy into an even deeper downward spiral.

Markets for riskier assets strengthened on news of the Greek austerity vote. Gains in stock market futures, pointing to a higher opening on Wall Street, weighed on safe-haven Treasuries.

Significant U.S. economic data - on manufacturing, retail sales and price trends - are due this week, but on a data-free Monday, the focus was expected to remain on Europe.

U.S. President Barack Obama is due to present his 2013 budget proposal later on Monday, but such blueprints are often ignored by Congress in election years so the event should have little market impact.

RBS's O'Donnell said longer-term investors should use back-ups in the market as an opportunity to buy.

"The former minor (technical) support in 10-years at 2.10 percent may now be looked at as major support given the Fed's updated policy guidance," he said.

At its January policy meeting, the Federal Reserve said it would likely need to keep interest rates "exceptionally low" until late 2014.

"Buy dips," O'Donnell said. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)