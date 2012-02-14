NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. Treasuries bonds gained a full point in price on Tuesday as retail sales disappointed bullish economic expectations and as concerns over whether Greece would receive a bailout added a safety bid for the debt.

The bonds were last up 31/32 in price to yield 3.07 percent, down from 3.12 percent late on Monday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 13/32 in price to yield 1.93 percent, down from 1.98 percent. (Reporting By Karen Brettell)