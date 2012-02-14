* Safety bid back in vogue

NEW YORK, Feb 14 Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as weaker than forecast U.S. retail sales data and lower stock prices helped sustained the popularity of safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The S&P 500 index retreated from near a seven-month high after weaker-than-expected January U.S. retail sales data curbed investors' appetite for risky assets. The data added to concerns linked to Moody's ratings cuts on six euro-zone countries late Monday.

The Bank of Japan also boosted its asset buying program by $130 billion to promote growth. It set a goal of 1 percent consumer price inflation to pull the economy out of deflation.

"These are relatively supportive developments from a flight-to-quality persepctive," said Ian Lyngen, government bond stragtegist at CRT Capital.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes rose 8/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.95 percent from 1.98 percent late on Monday. Thirty-year bond prices rose 18/32 in price, their yields easing to 3.09 percent from 3.12 percent late on Monday.

GREECE'S DEBT CRISIS

The Greek debt epic, despite lawmakers' approval of severe austerity measures on Sunday, still retains themes that are "bullish for the Treasury market," said Lyngen.

If European Union finance ministers push back ratification of the Greek bailout, that would add uncertainty and be bullish for bonds, he said.

That 10-year yields now trade below Friday's close despite the weekend vote in Greece, argues that the market needs more reassurance besides austerity promises from Greece, Lyngen said.

"Wednesday's EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels to ratify the bailout is still a risk, and despite the commitment to spending cuts by the current Greek government, it is unclear what happens after April elections (in Greece) if an attempt is made to renegotiate (the bailout pact)," Lyngen said.

"Moreover, the background of the slower economic growth implied by deleveraging and austerity remains a ... downward influence in Treasury yields," he said.

The Greek economy shrank 7 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2011, the nation's statistics office said on Tuesday.

Protests and civil unrest associated with the Greek austerity steps and the potential focus on credit risks in Portugal also contributed to the bullish underpinnings for Treasuries," Lyngen said.

Dozens of buildings were burned, damaged, or looted in Greece on Sunday amid deep anger about the impact of the belt-tightening.

Stuck in its worst recession since the 1970s and with unemployment at record highs, Portugal has come under the scrutiny of financial markets in recent weeks on concerns that it could follow Greece in seeking more rescue funds, or even need to restructure its debts. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)