* Safety bid back in vogue
* US retail sales rise less than forecast in January
* Moody's cuts France, UK, Austria outlooks to negative
* Wall Street stock losses feed safety bid
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Treasuries prices rose
on Tuesday as weaker than forecast U.S. retail sales
data and lower stock prices helped sustained the popularity of
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The S&P 500 index retreated from near a seven-month high
after weaker-than-expected January U.S. retail sales data curbed
investors' appetite for risky assets. The data
added to concerns linked to Moody's ratings cuts on six
euro-zone countries late Monday.
The Bank of Japan also boosted its asset buying program by
$130 billion to promote growth. It set a goal of 1 percent
consumer price inflation to pull the economy out of deflation.
"These are relatively supportive developments from a
flight-to-quality persepctive," said Ian Lyngen, government bond
stragtegist at CRT Capital.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes rose 8/32 in
price, their yields easing to 1.95 percent from 1.98 percent
late on Monday. Thirty-year bond prices rose 18/32
in price, their yields easing to 3.09 percent from 3.12 percent
late on Monday.
GREECE'S DEBT CRISIS
The Greek debt epic, despite lawmakers' approval of severe
austerity measures on Sunday, still retains themes that are
"bullish for the Treasury market," said Lyngen.
If European Union finance ministers push back ratification
of the Greek bailout, that would add uncertainty and be bullish
for bonds, he said.
That 10-year yields now trade below Friday's close despite
the weekend vote in Greece, argues that the market needs more
reassurance besides austerity promises from Greece, Lyngen said.
"Wednesday's EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels to
ratify the bailout is still a risk, and despite the commitment
to spending cuts by the current Greek government, it is unclear
what happens after April elections (in Greece) if an attempt is
made to renegotiate (the bailout pact)," Lyngen said.
"Moreover, the background of the slower economic growth
implied by deleveraging and austerity remains a ... downward
influence in Treasury yields," he said.
The Greek economy shrank 7 percent year-on-year in the
fourth quarter of 2011, the nation's statistics office said on
Tuesday.
Protests and civil unrest associated with the Greek
austerity steps and the potential focus on credit risks in
Portugal also contributed to the bullish underpinnings for
Treasuries," Lyngen said.
Dozens of buildings were burned, damaged, or looted in
Greece on Sunday amid deep anger about the impact of the
belt-tightening.
Stuck in its worst recession since the 1970s and with
unemployment at record highs, Portugal has come under the
scrutiny of financial markets in recent weeks on concerns that
it could follow Greece in seeking more rescue funds, or even
need to restructure its debts.
(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)