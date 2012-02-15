* Minor stock market movements an influence

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday, but held to a narrow trading range tied to stock market movements and the latest developments in Greece's attempts to secure a second bailout.

Safe-haven Treasuries did better when blue-chip stocks widened losses and trimmed modest gains as stocks trimmed their losses.

"We're totally trapped in a range," said Steve Van Order, a fixed-income strategist at Bethesda, Maryland-based Calvert Investment Management with more than $14.5 billion in assets under management.

Around midday, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in price, yielding 1.93 percent, while the blue-chip Dow index was down about 0.15 percent.

Headlines about the progress of Greek debt negotiations nudged prices early on, but those movements were also slight.

News that euro zone officials were considering delaying all or part of a financial bailout package for Greece briefly pressured higher-risk assets and aided safe-haven U.S. debt.

Meanwhile, pledges from Greek Conservative party leader Antonis Samaras to commit to tough austerity steps looked positive for the bailout and weighed slightly on Treasuries.

"There's a little nervousness about Greece, but the market seems pretty well conditioned to this," Van Order said. "Even if Greece left the euro the reaction might be fairly short-lived as long as Italy and Spain don't have trouble borrowing money."

Those two countries appear to be selling debt with ease.

Italy's three-year borrowing costs hit their lowest since March 2011 at an auction on Tuesday, with a sovereign ratings cut by Moody's Investors Service having little impact as cheap ECB loans continued to support demand and ease its path toward an ambitious refinancing goal.

Spain, also caught by Moody's downgrade of six euro zone states, and Belgium each saw their cost of funds fall further at bill sales on Tuesday, while even Greece - seen at risk of a chaotic default next month - managed to place three-month paper.

From a technical standpoint, support for the benchmark 10-year note was seen at a 2.10 percent yield with key support around 2.40 percent, said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.

"Resistance was rejected at 1.80 percent, the mid-December low print," he said.

Investors are also trying to handicap the effects on U.S. interest rates from firmer U.S. economic data and weaker measures on European growth, O'Donnell said.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. industrial output was unexpectedly flat in January, but the second straight month of gains in manufacturing pointed to underlying strength in the economy.

"Despite the weaker-than-expected headline, this report (showed) a significant recent acceleration in manufacturing output," said David Sloan, economist at IFR Economics, a Thomson Reuters unit.

A higher-than-forecast February reading on the New York Fed manufacturing index elicited little market reaction.

The Fed will release the minutes of its Jan. 24-25 Federal Open Market Committee meeting later in the session. Last month, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to more large-scale asset purchases if U.S. unemployment remained high and inflation eased. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich, Editing by G Crosse)