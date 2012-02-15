* Investors watching Greece bailout headlines

* Fed minutes reveal a few officials want QE3

* U.S. manufacturing strengthens in January (Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. Treasuries finished little changed in price on Wednesday as conflicting reports on Greece's progress to secure a second bailout muddied the outlook for Europe's debt crisis.

The market was little impacted after minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting, released on Wednesday afternoon, showed a few central bank officials felt another round of bond buying would be needed before long to support the U.S. economy.

Treasuries remain anchored near the center of a range that has held for over three months on uncertainty over sovereign debt auctions in Europe.

"The investment community is still struggling to find sturdy footing as the tug-of-war over Europe's financial path ahead remains so uncertain. You would be well-advised to expect that to continue to be the case for the foreseeable future," said Kevin Giddis, managing director of fixed income at Morgan Keegan in Memphis, Tennessee.

News that euro zone officials were considering delaying all or part of a financial bailout package for Greece pressured higher-risk assets and supported safe-haven U.S. debt. However, that support was undermined as pledges from Greek Conservative party leader Antonis Samaras to commit to tough austerity steps looked positive for the bailout.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded steady in price to yield 1.93 percent, very near the middle of a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held since early November.

"There's a little nervousness about Greece, but the market seems pretty well conditioned to this," said Steve Van Order, a fixed-income strategist at Bethesda, Maryland-based Calvert Investment Management with more than $14.5 billion in assets under management.

"Even if Greece left the euro the reaction might be fairly short-lived as long as Italy and Spain don't have trouble borrowing money."

Those two countries appear to be selling debt with ease.

Italy's three-year borrowing costs hit their lowest since March 2011 at an auction on Tuesday, with a sovereign ratings cut by Moody's Investors Service having little impact as cheap ECB loans continued to support demand and ease its path toward an ambitious refinancing goal.

Spain and Belgium were both caught by Moody's downgrade of six euro zone states but saw their cost of funds fall further at bill sales on Tuesday. Even Greece - seen at risk of a chaotic default next month - managed to place three-month paper.

From a technical standpoint, support for the benchmark 10-year note was seen at a 2.10 percent yield with key support around 2.40 percent, said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.

"Resistance was rejected at 1.80 percent, the mid-December low print," he said.

Investors are also trying to handicap the effects on U.S. interest rates from firmer U.S. economic data and weaker measures on European growth, O'Donnell said.

Also on Wednesday, the few Fed officials who believed more asset purchases could be warranted soon pointed to the prospect for continued high unemployment and a lack of inflation pressure, minutes of the Fed's Jan. 24-25 meeting released on Wednesday showed.

Others thought more bond buying would be necessary only if the recovery lost momentum or if inflation dipped, the minutes said.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. industrial output was unexpectedly flat in January. However, the second straight month of gains in manufacturing pointed to underlying strength in the economy.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds traded 5/32 lower in price with yields little changed from late Tuesday at 3.09 percent.

