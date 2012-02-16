NEW YORK Feb 16 U.S. Treasuries widened
their losses, sending prices to session lows on Thursday after
news that the euro zone was on track to approve a second Greek
bailout package on Monday damped demand for safe-haven U.S.
government debt.
The benchmark 10-year note expanded its loss to 17/32 on the
news; its yield rose to 1.98 percent.
Officials said the euro zone is putting the finishing
touches to a second bailout deal for Greece for finance
ministers' approval on Monday, with the focus on how Greece can
prioritise debt repayment and ways to ensure Athens implements
agreed reforms.
(Reporting By Ellen Freilich)