NEW YORK Feb 16 U.S. Treasuries widened their losses, sending prices to session lows on Thursday after news that the euro zone was on track to approve a second Greek bailout package on Monday damped demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The benchmark 10-year note expanded its loss to 17/32 on the news; its yield rose to 1.98 percent.

Officials said the euro zone is putting the finishing touches to a second bailout deal for Greece for finance ministers' approval on Monday, with the focus on how Greece can prioritise debt repayment and ways to ensure Athens implements agreed reforms. (Reporting By Ellen Freilich)