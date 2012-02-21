NEW YORK Feb 21 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded a point lower in price on Tuesday after a long-awaited bailout deal for Greece dented appetite for safe-haven assets and investors moved to cheapen debt ahead of Treasury note auctions this week.

Thirty-year bonds were trading a point lower in price to yield 3.21 percent, up from 3.15 percent late Friday, while benchmark 10-year notes were 16/32 lower to yield 2.07 percent from 2 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)