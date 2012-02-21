(Adds auction results, changes quotes, updates prices)

By Chris Reese and Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Tuesday after a long-awaited bailout deal for Greece dented appetite for safe-haven assets, but losses were moderated by concerns over Athens' implementation of stringent austerity measures.

Prices were also undermined as the Treasury Department began selling $99 billion of U.S. Treasuries this week, beginning with $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday afternoon. Investors often push to cheapen Treasuries going into such sales.

The Treasury's 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) two-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.31 percent, the highest yield since July 2011. The sell-off in Treasuries deepened slightly afterward.

Two-year Treasury note yields also hit 0.31 percent in the open market, marking the highest since late October.

"Various factors have contributed to the backup, a notable one being very long dealer positions in the front end," said John Briggs, interest-rate strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, in a note to clients after the auction.

Bonds dipped after euro zone ministers reached agreement on measures to cut Greece's debt to just above 120 percent of economic output by 2020, signing off on the country's second rescue in less than two years and allowing it to meet a bond repayment next month.

"We believe the curve steepening will continue as markets digest the Greece news," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities in New York, in a note to clients.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 20/32 lower in price to yield 2.08 percent, up from 2 percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds were 1-8/32 lower to yield 3.22 percent from 3.15 percent.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Over the medium term, prices were set to remain underpinned by concerns that the austerity measures imposed on Greece will severely weaken its already shrinking economy, making it even harder for the country to repay its debts.

Shorter-dated Treasuries could come under more pressure this week - in addition to the Treasury's $99 billion in new notes, the Federal Reserve will twice enter the market this week to sell shorter-dated notes.

The Treasury will auction $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

The central bank on Tuesday sold $8.61 billion of Treasuries maturing December 2012 through May 2013. On Thursday the Fed is scheduled to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of Treasuries maturing April 2014 through February 2015.

The Fed sales are part of the U.S. central bank's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" under which it is selling shorter-dated securities and buying longer-dated bonds in an effort to lower longer-term borrowing costs.

"Supply will be a focal point this week, both here and in the euro zone," Action Economics said in a note to clients on Tuesday. "New York Fed Twist operations will be bearish on the surface, with two buybacks totaling between $3 billion and $4 billion, and two sales for between $16 billion and $17.5 billion." (Editing by Andrea Ricci)