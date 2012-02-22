NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded over a point higher in price on Wednesday as concerns Greece might not be able to avert a disastrous default despite a second financial bailout underpinned the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-6/32 higher with yields falling to session lows to 3.15 percent from 3.21 percent late Tuesday, while benchmark 10-year notes were 14/32 higher in price to yield 2.02 percent versus 2.06 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)