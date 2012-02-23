BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
NEW YORK Feb 23 U.S. Treasury debt prices slightly extended their losses on Thursday in the wake of data on new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits from last week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 9/32 lower in price to yield 2.04 percent, up from 2 percent late Wednesday. The notes had been trading 7/32 lower in price just prior to the release of the data.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 14/32 lower in price to yield 3.18 percent versus 3.14 percent.
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: