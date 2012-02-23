NEW YORK Feb 23 U.S. Treasury debt prices slightly extended their losses on Thursday in the wake of data on new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits from last week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 9/32 lower in price to yield 2.04 percent, up from 2 percent late Wednesday. The notes had been trading 7/32 lower in price just prior to the release of the data.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 14/32 lower in price to yield 3.18 percent versus 3.14 percent.

(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)