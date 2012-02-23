* Treasury to sell $29 bln of 7-year notes
* Greece concerns likely to keep yields in recent range
* Fed selling shorter-dated Treasures under Operation Twist
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. Treasuries were
little changed on Thursday as investor desire for
price concessions ahead of new supply offset concerns that
Greece will struggle to meet the demands of a new bailout
package.
Many investors are doubtful whether Greece will be able to
meet the requirements of the 130-billion-euro bailout, approved
by euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday, and avoid a
disorderly default that could impact global debt markets.
But investors keen for lower prices going into an auction of
$29 billion of seven-year notes throttled potential safety
bidding from the worries over Europe.
"Greece has taken a back seat for now, though it is
inevitable that it will dominate the market in the very near
future," said Gavin Nolan, director of market research at Markit
in New York.
The Treasury's auction of seven-year notes on Thursday
afternoon will round out this week's sales of $99 billion of new
debt.
Auctions of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday and $35
billion of five-year notes on Wednesday were met with solid
demand, as Treasuries remained the low-risk investment of
choice.
Investors will often move to cheapen Treasuries going into
such auctions.
The Federal Reserve also has been selling this week. The
central bank on Thursday will sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion
of Treasuries expiring April 2014 through February 2015 as part
of its latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist."
Earlier in the week the Fed sold $8.61 billion of Treasuries
maturing December 2012 through May 2013.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
1/32 lower in price with their yield little changed from late
Wednesday at 2.02 percent. Current yields are not far off the
middle of a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held
since early November.
"We have been bearish bonds, but we were caught wrong in the
short-run not expecting to be stuck in a range that has been
relentlessly going nowhere," said George Goncalves, head of U.S.
interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in
New York.
"Bottom-line, U.S. Treasuries were the suboptimal way to
express our cautiously optimistic views that things aren't that
bad in the economy and that risk markets would rally," he said.
Ahead of Thursday's sale, seven-year notes were
trading steady in price to yield 1.41 percent. In the
when-issued market, considered a proxy for where the high yield
might print at the auction, seven-year notes were
trading with a yield near 1.43 percent.
Early Thursday price losses were briefly extended after data
showing new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits were unchanged
last week, holding at the lowest since the early days of the
2007-2009 recession.
Thirty-year bonds were trading unchanged in
price to yield 3.16 percent.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)