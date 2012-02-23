* Treasury to sell $29 bln of 7-year notes

* Greece concerns likely to keep yields in recent range

* Fed sells $8.61 bln of shorter-dated Treasures (Adds Operation Twist sales results, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. Treasuries prices eased on Thursday as traders made room for new supply this week but concern that Greece will struggle to meet the demands of its new bailout package are likely to keep debt yields in a tight range.

The Treasury's auction of seven-year notes on Thursday afternoon will round out this week's sales of $99 billion of new debt. Investors often move to cheapen Treasuries going into such auctions.

Still, losses were negligible, with many investors remaining doubtful whether Greece will be able to meet the requirements of the 130-billion-euro bailout, approved by euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday, and avoid a disorderly default that could roil global debt markets.

"Greece has taken a back seat for now, though it is inevitable that it will dominate the market in the very near future," said Gavin Nolan, director of market research at Markit in New York.

Auctions of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday and $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday were met with solid demand, as Treasuries remained the low-risk investment of choice.

The Federal Reserve has also been selling this week. The central bank on Thursday sold $8.61 billion of Treasuries expiring April 2014 through February 2015 as part of its latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist."

Earlier in the week the Fed sold $8.61 billion of Treasuries maturing December 2012 through May 2013.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 5/32 lower in price to yield 2.03 percent, up from 2 percent late Wednesday. Current yields are not far off the middle of a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held since early November.

"We have been bearish bonds, but we were caught wrong in the short run not expecting to be stuck in a range that has been relentlessly going nowhere," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.

"Bottom line, U.S. Treasuries were the suboptimal way to express our cautiously optimistic views that things aren't that bad in the economy and that risk markets would rally," he said.

Ahead of Thursday's sale, seven-year notes were trading 2/32 lower to yield 1.42 percent, up from 1.4 percent late Wednesday. In the when-issued market, considered a proxy for where the high yield might print at the auction, seven-year notes were trading with a yield near 1.44 percent.

Early Thursday price losses were briefly extended after data showing new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits were unchanged last week, holding at the lowest since the early days of the 2007-2009 recession.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 12/32 lower in price to yield 3.17 percent from 3.14 percent late Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)