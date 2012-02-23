* Treasury to sell $29 bln of 7-year notes
* Greece concerns likely to keep yields in recent range
* Fed sells $8.61 bln of shorter-dated Treasures
(Adds Operation Twist sales results, updates prices)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. Treasuries prices
eased on Thursday as traders made room for new supply
this week but concern that Greece will struggle to meet the
demands of its new bailout package are likely to keep debt
yields in a tight range.
The Treasury's auction of seven-year notes on Thursday
afternoon will round out this week's sales of $99 billion of new
debt. Investors often move to cheapen Treasuries going into such
auctions.
Still, losses were negligible, with many investors remaining
doubtful whether Greece will be able to meet the requirements of
the 130-billion-euro bailout, approved by euro zone finance
ministers on Tuesday, and avoid a disorderly default that could
roil global debt markets.
"Greece has taken a back seat for now, though it is
inevitable that it will dominate the market in the very near
future," said Gavin Nolan, director of market research at Markit
in New York.
Auctions of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday and $35
billion of five-year notes on Wednesday were met with solid
demand, as Treasuries remained the low-risk investment of
choice.
The Federal Reserve has also been selling this week. The
central bank on Thursday sold $8.61 billion of Treasuries
expiring April 2014 through February 2015 as part of its latest
stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist."
Earlier in the week the Fed sold $8.61 billion of Treasuries
maturing December 2012 through May 2013.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
5/32 lower in price to yield 2.03 percent, up from 2 percent
late Wednesday. Current yields are not far off the middle of a
range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held since early
November.
"We have been bearish bonds, but we were caught wrong in the
short run not expecting to be stuck in a range that has been
relentlessly going nowhere," said George Goncalves, head of U.S.
interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in
New York.
"Bottom line, U.S. Treasuries were the suboptimal way to
express our cautiously optimistic views that things aren't that
bad in the economy and that risk markets would rally," he said.
Ahead of Thursday's sale, seven-year notes were
trading 2/32 lower to yield 1.42 percent, up from 1.4 percent
late Wednesday. In the when-issued market, considered a proxy
for where the high yield might print at the auction, seven-year
notes were trading with a yield near 1.44
percent.
Early Thursday price losses were briefly extended after data
showing new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits were unchanged
last week, holding at the lowest since the early days of the
2007-2009 recession.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 12/32 lower in
price to yield 3.17 percent from 3.14 percent late Wednesday.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)