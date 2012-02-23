NEW YORK Feb 23 U.S. Treasury debt pared price losses to trade in positive territory on Thursday afternoon following strong demand in an auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 5/32 higher in price to yield 1.99 percent, down from 2 percent late Wednesday. The notes had been trading 3/32 lower in price directly before the auction.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 4/32 higher in price with the yield little changed from late Wednesday at 3.15 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft)