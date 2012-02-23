BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
NEW YORK Feb 23 U.S. Treasury debt pared price losses to trade in positive territory on Thursday afternoon following strong demand in an auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 5/32 higher in price to yield 1.99 percent, down from 2 percent late Wednesday. The notes had been trading 3/32 lower in price directly before the auction.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 4/32 higher in price with the yield little changed from late Wednesday at 3.15 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: