* Solid demand in an auction of $29 bln of 7-year notes

* Greece concerns likely to keep yields in recent range

* Weekly jobless claims hold at lowest since early recession (Adds analysts' comments and auction results, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as strong demand in an auction of seven-year notes forced up prices in the open market.

Treasuries reversed early price losses and turned positive directly following the auction, which brought a lower yield than markets had expected, indicating aggressive bidding for the notes.

"It was a great auction," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle. "If people were bidding in the auction to cover and they missed, then they are short and have to enter the market to buy at a higher price than what they missed in the auction."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 8/32 higher in price to yield 1.98 percent, down from 2 percent late Wednesday. Just prior to the auction 10-year notes were trading 3/32 lower in price as investors pushed for price concessions going into the sale.

Thursday's auction rounded out this week's sales of $99 billion of new debt. Sales of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday and $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday were also met with solid demand, although not quite as enthusiastic as for the seven-year notes.

"A slam-dunk auction as sevens proved to be the favorite of the three auctions this week," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.

"The price action going into the event was pretty orderly with a concession building up into the 1 p.m. close. This concession was obviously more than what was needed as investors bid aggressively," Goncalves said.

Treasuries had mostly traded lower in price through much of the morning as traders made room for the supply, although concern that Greece will struggle to meet the demands of its new bailout package were seen as likely to keep debt yields in a tight range.

Investors remain doubtful whether Greece will be able to meet the requirements of the 130-billion-euro bailout that was approved by euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday, and avoid a disorderly default that could roil global debt markets.

Price losses early Thursday were briefly extended after data showing new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits were unchanged last week, holding at the lowest level since the early days of the 2007-2009 recession.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 15/32 higher in price to yield 3.13 percent from 3.14 percent late Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Leslie Adler)