* Solid demand in an auction of $29 bln of 7-year notes
* Heavy direct bids emerge for 7-year supply
* Fresh buying, shortcovering push 10Y yield below 2 pct
* Greece, Middle East worries seen holding down yields
(Updates market action, adds quotes)
By Chris Reese and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. Treasuries prices
rose on Thursday as intense bidding at a $29 billion seven-year
debt auction spurred buying in the broader bond market, pushing
benchmark yields below 2 percent.
Treasuries reversed earlier losses following the debt sale,
the last part of this week's $99 billion in coupon supply. The
seven-year auction drew the highest demand from investors and
direct bidders since the maturity was reintroduced three years
ago.
"When you had such good demand, people sat up and took
notice," said Brian Rehling, chief fixed-income strategist at
Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis, Missouri.
The unexpectedly strong bids at the auction forced some
traders to buy Treasuries in the open market.
"If people were bidding in the auction to cover and they
missed, then they are short and have to enter the market to buy
at a higher price than what they missed in the auction," said
Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income trading at D.A.
Davidson & Co in Seattle.
The market turnaround kept bonds squarely within the narrow
trading ranges established since the start of the year.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
5/32 in price for a yield of 1.98 percent, down almost 2 basis
points from late Wednesday. They were down 13/32 earlier with a
yield of about 2.05 percent.
The 30-year bond was up 11/32 after falling as
much as 25/32 earlier. The 30-year yield was last 3.13 percent
after trading between 3.11 percent and 3.19 percent.
Treasuries prices had mostly traded lower through much of
the morning as traders made room for the supply, although
concern that Greece will struggle to meet the demands of its new
bailout package - and avert a disorderly default that could roil
global debt markets - was seen likely to keep debt yields in a
tight range.
The Greek parliament on Thursday endorsed a bond swap for
private holders of its debt. The swap, in which investors trade
bonds for lower-value debt, is to be launched on Friday with the
aim of slicing 100 billion euros off liabilities worth 160
percent of national output.
"Things are not settled yet in Europe," said Andrew Richman,
fixed income strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth Management in
Palm Beach, Florida, which oversees about $13 billion in bonds.
Investors are also wary about the political unrest in Iraq
and Syria and fear escalation of tension in the region could
lead to an oil shortage, disrupting the global economy.
"Treasuries are a hedge against the Middle East," Richman
said.
In New York, NYMEX crude futures settled up $1.55 or
1.46 percent at $107.83 a barrel.
The geopolitical uncertainties, together the Federal
Reserve's "Operation Twist" program that is designed to push
down long-term interest rates, should feed safe-haven bids for
Treasuries and keep benchmark yields close to 2 percent in the
near future, analysts said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong and Chris Reese; Editing by Leslie
Adler)