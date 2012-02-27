* Worry higher oil prices could damp growth
* Brent crude up nearly 16 pct on year
* Month-end buying boosts Treasuries prices
* European debt concerns feed safety bid
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose on Monday as oil prices and Europe's festering
debt crisis undermined confidence in a potential global economic
recovery and boosted demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Early stock market losses initially fed a safe-haven bid for
Treasuries. But when stocks erased their losses, Treasuries held
their gains, aided by month-end buying tied to managers' need to
adjust average durations of their portfolios.
"Good follow-through buying on last Friday's gain and
disappointment that the G20 didn't do anything to offer more
support to Europe or Greece gave Treasuries a small, safe-haven
bid and month-end demand added to mix," said Stone & McCarthy
Research Associates market analyst John Canavan.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose 17/32 in
price, their yields easing to 1.92 percent from 1.98 percent
late Friday, well within the range between 1.79 percent and 2.17
percent in place since early November. Ten-year yields rose to
2.08 percent last week in reaction to the Greece bailout.
Thirty-year bonds rose 1-2/32 in price, their
yields easing to 3.05 percent from 3.10 percent on Friday.
On the European debt front, leaders of G20 economies told
Europe over the weekend it must put up more money to fight its
debt crisis, pressuring Germany to drop its opposition to a
bigger bailout fund.
Nonetheless, the European Central Bank's planned mid-week
injection of low-cost three-year loans into the banking system,
expected to total about half a trillion euros ($675 billion),
supported prices of peripheral euro zone government debt.
Tension between Iran and the West, as well as the civil war
in Syria, have led to higher oil prices. That has fed fear that
high energy costs could stunt global economic growth, already
burdened by the euro zone debt crisis, market participants said.
Brent crude oil futures pulled back on
Monday after five straight gains and were just below $124 a
barrel. Investors fear higher energy costs will slow business
and consumer spending and tip the world back into recession.
Federal Reserve purchases of seven-, 10- and 30-year
securities on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday should be supportive
for Treasuries, analysts said.
Market participants will also focus on Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.
"Bernanke's remarks should offer a little bit more of the
same, but that is one of the big things to keep an eye on," said
Canavan. "It would be surprising if his comments offer anything
terribly different from the most recent statement and minutes
from the FOMC," he said, referring to the Federal Open Market
Committee, which formulates monetary policy.
Canavan said Bernanke could include rising oil prices among
the risks the economy faces.
Chris Bury, co-head of U.S. rates sales and trading at
Jefferies & Co in New York, said the "tight range in place since
November will be maintained in the near term as the Fed
continues the (Operation) Twist and talks about a possible third
round of quantitative easing."
Operation Twist involves selling shorter-dated securities
and using the proceeds to buy longer-dated securities in an
operation designed to keep longer-term interest rates low.
The calendar of economic data will also get busier as the
week progresses, analysts noted. Highlights include the revision
to fourth-quarter gross domestic product on Wednesday, the
February Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index on
Thursday, and weekly jobless claims on Thursday.
Aside from Bernanke's testimony, the Federal Open Market
Committee will release its Beige Book narrative on business
conditions across the nation on Wednesday.
The Treasury sold three- and six-month bills at yields of
0.115 percent and 0.145 percent, respectively. Bids on the
three-month bills eclipsed those accepted by a 4.24 ratio, while
bids on the six-month bills overwhelmed those accepted by a 4.32
ratio. No coupon auctions are scheduled this week.