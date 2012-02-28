GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after the government reported that new orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell in January by the most in three years, suggesting the economy started the year on a weaker footing than thought.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 4/32, their yields easing to 1.92 percent from 1.93 percent before the report and late on Monday. The 10-year yield has been wedged in a range between 1.79 percent and 2.17 percent since early November.
Bonds had been steady before the report, supported by concerns over the impact of elevated oil prices on global demand and investor caution before the release of consumer confidence data. (Reporting By Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures