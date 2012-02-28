GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed gains on Tuesday on news that U.S. consumer confidence rose to a one-year high in February.
Benchmark 10-year notes, which were up 6/32 before the consumer confidence data, were up 4/32 afterwards, leaving their yields at 1.91 percent.
The Conference Board said its U.S. consumer confidence index rose in February to 70.8 from an upwardly revised 61.5 in January. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures