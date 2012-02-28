NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed gains on Tuesday on news that U.S. consumer confidence rose to a one-year high in February.

Benchmark 10-year notes, which were up 6/32 before the consumer confidence data, were up 4/32 afterwards, leaving their yields at 1.91 percent.

The Conference Board said its U.S. consumer confidence index rose in February to 70.8 from an upwardly revised 61.5 in January. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)