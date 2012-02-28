* Most gains erased after jump in consumer confidence

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to slightly lower on Tuesday as economic data painted a mixed picture of the U.S. economy, shifting investors' focus to testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this week.

Month-end buying to square up positions lent support to Treasuries, though prices were undermined by data showing a rise in consumer confidence.

But data showing a plunge in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in January and a fall single-family home prices in December supported the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Trade was lackluster, however, as investors awaited Bernanke's semi-annual testimony to Congress on monetary policy on Wednesday and Thursday. Investors want to see if Bernanke endorses recent stronger-than-expected labor market and consumer confidence data.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 2/32 lower in price, with their yields rising marginally to 1.94 percent from 1.93 percent late Monday. Benchmark yields have shed 13 basis points since late last Tuesday, but remain not far off the middle of a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held since early November.

"The market has held some support areas and we have month-end tomorrow," said Rick Klingman, managing director of Treasury trading at BNP Paribas in New York.

The Conference Board reported a jump in its February U.S. consumer confidence index to a reading of 70.8 from an upwardly revised 61.5 in January.

Analysts tied the jump to improvement in the labor market, which is a positive development for riskier assets like stocks but a negative influence on traditional safety bids like U.S. Treasuries.

A 10-year Treasury yielding just above 1.9 percent offers investors little relative value, said Wil Stith, portfolio manager of the MTB Intermediate Bond Fund in Baltimore. "We are looking to corporate debt for higher yields, especially if new jobless claims remain near 350,000 or 345,000 a week," he said. "We're definitely underweight Treasuries."

Government data that showed durable goods orders fell in January and the S&P/Case Shiller report, which showed prices for U.S. single-family homes fell in December, lent Treasuries support, especially early in the session.

Month-end buying "will be applying some upward pressure to Treasury prices," for the next couple of days, said Stith, adding that the absence of new coupon supply this week is also supportive for Treasuries.

Bernanke's testimony to Congress on Wednesday will draw close scrutiny from investors on how much faith he has in the U.S. economic recovery and for any clues as to whether the central bank will move ahead with another round of economic stimulus, or quantitative easing.

"The only new issue that could show through is a sense of how the (Fed) is reading the recent firming in some of the underlying macro economic data, specifically the decline in weekly unemployment claims," said Steven Ricchiuto, chief economist at Mizuho Securities in New York.

"This would have been a more interesting discussion had the durable goods number surprised to the upside instead of coming in weaker than expected. As a result, we expect the chairman to leave open the possibility of a third round of quantitative easing but no promise," Ricchiuto said. (Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Leslie Adler)