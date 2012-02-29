BRIEF-Uranium Resources says entered securities purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund LLC
* Entered into a securities purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC
NEW YORK Feb 29 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed early gains on Wednesday after the government reported an upward revision to U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth.
Benchmark 10-year notes, up 5/32 before the report was released, were up 4/32 afterwards, yielding 1.93 percent. The 10-year yield has been wedged in a range between 1.79 percent and 2.17 percent since early November.
The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew a bit faster than intially thought in the final quarter of 2011, aided by slightly firmer consumer and business spending.
The report could allay some concern about a potential slowdown in growth in early 2012.
(Reporting By Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
