NEW YORK Feb 29 U.S. Treasuries prices erased most gains on Wednesday after a closely watched regional manufacturing index came in stronger than forecast.

The benchmark 10-year note, up 3/32 before the report was released, erased the gain afterwards, leaving it unchanged on the day, yielding 1.94 percent. The 10-year yield has been wedged in a range between 1.79 percent and 2.17 percent since early November.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its index of Midwest business activity rose in February to 64.0 from 60.2 in January. The Chicago group's employment index offered its highest reading since May 1984. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)