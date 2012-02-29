(Updates prices, comment)
NEW YORK Feb 29 U.S. Treasuries prices
shifted lower on Wednesday as highlights of Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony hit the newswires.
The benchmark 10-year note, up 3/32 before the
Chicago PMI report was released, erased that gain and was down
7/32 in late morning trade, its yield rising to 1.97 percent.
Michael Materasso, senior vice president at
Franklin-Templeton in New York City, pointed to fundamentals to
explain the downturn, citing an upward revision to
fourth-quarter U.S. GDP and a higher-than-forecast reading on
the Chicago purchasing managers' index of economic activity in
the Midwest. These developments would typically favor riskier
assets over safe-haven U.S. government debt.
As a result of the more-robust-than-anticipated reading on
the Chicago PMI, economists at Goldman Sachs upped their
forecast for the nationwide Institute for Supply Management
manufacturing index - due on Thursday - to 55.0 for February
from their previous forecast of 54.0.
"The market dumped a lot in a blip which we assume is one
large trade going through and not a function at all of
Bernanke," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at
CRT Capital Group.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)