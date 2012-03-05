(Adds strategist's quote, updates prices)
* Feb ISM services growth stronger than expected
* Doubts over Greek debt deal as March 8 deadline looms
* China cuts 2012 growth outlook
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. Treasury debt
prices eased on Monday as recent evidence the U.S. economic
recovery is picking up steam undermined the safe-haven value of
government debt.
Losses were limited, however, and yields remained well
within recent ranges as poor euro zone data and concerns about
Greece's debt swap, along with China's cutting its growth
target, maintained some demand for lower-risk assets.
The Institute for Supply Management reported stronger growth
in the vast U.S. services sector in February than economists had
forecast, which added to some recent signs the U.S. economic
recovery is gaining traction.
"It is looking like the U.S. economy is gathering a positive
self-building momentum," said Sam Wardwell, investment
strategist at Pioneer Investments in Boston.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
8/32 lower in price to yield 2.01 percent, up from 1.98 percent
late Friday. Yields remain not far off the middle of the range
of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held since early
November.
"We head into this week in the middle of the recent range,
but with renewed conviction that a break higher (in yields) is
possible. This is because tail risks continue to abate and are
no longer considered close to base case by most investors, and
this improvement should help realign the rates market with
economic fundamentals," said George Goncalves, head of U.S.
interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in
New York.
"We look for a near-term target of 2.18 percent before a
continuation move higher towards 2.40 percent. The jobs report
is important, and we are cautiously optimistic, given the
improvement in employment components of recent survey data,"
Goncalves said.
Early in the day a survey showed that a sharp fall in
activity at Italian and Spanish businesses dragged the euro
zone's private sector back into decline last month.
Investors also started the week with concerns over whether
the Greek debt swap deal, vital to avoid a chaotic default, will
go through as the March 8 participation deadline draws near.
Also, China's Premier Wen Jiabao cut the nation's growth
target to 7.5 percent for 2012, which fanned concern over the
pace of global growth.
The Federal Reserve on Monday sold $1.33 billion of Treasury
inflation-protected securities maturing July 2012 through
January 2015, as part of its latest economic stimulus program
which the financial community has dubbed "Operation Twist."
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 18/32
lower in price to yield 3.14 percent, up from 3.11 percent late
Friday.
