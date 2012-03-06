(Adds strategist's comments, updates prices)
* Concern deadline for Greek debt deal may not be met
* Yields near middle of early November range
* Fed buys $4.027 bln of seven-year debt
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. Treasury debt
prices climbed on Tuesday as worries Greece may not
be able to meet a looming deadline with private bondholders to
complete a debt swap and avoid a disorderly default sparked a
bid for safety as investors fled from equities.
Greece needs to complete a bond exchange with private
creditors, scheduled to close on Thursday, before receiving
funds under a second bailout. Failure to complete the exchange
could trigger a messy default that the main Greek bondholders
group has said would cause over a trillion euros ($1.3 trillion)
of damage to the euro zone.
"Global financial systemic risk is on the forefront right
now. The question is whether there will be a successful tender
come Thursday of enough private bondholders to avoid the specter
of default with a capital D," said David Dietze, investment
strategist at Point View Wealth Management, Inc in Summit, New
Jersey.
The Greece worries drove stocks down over 1 percent and
boosted the demand for lower risk assets like Treasuries, and
benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 22/32 higher
in price to yield 1.95 percent, down from 2.02 percent late
Monday.
Outside of Tuesday's performance, stocks have pretty much
been rolling higher for most of the year so far, but Treasury
prices have nonetheless been holding up well. Benchmark note
yields remain mired in a 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent range that
has held since early November.
The Federal Reserve's pledge to hold interest rates near
zero at least through late 2014, along with buying of
longer-dated Treasuries under the central bank's latest stimulus
program, dubbed "Operation Twist," have served to hold yields
down, analysts said.
"The Fed has pledged to keep interest rates at these sub-par
levels through 2014, and with their Operation Twist mandate they
are buying billions of longer-dated Treasuries to foster growth
in the economy," Dietze said.
The Fed on Tuesday bought $4.027 billion of Treasuries
maturing May 2018 through November 2019 as part of Operation
Twist. It will again buy longer-dated Treasuries on Wednesday
and Thursday, and is scheduled to sell shorter-dated securities
on Friday.
Rick Klingman, managing director of Treasury trading at BNP
Paribas in New York, said Treasuries were supported by the Fed
buying and by some hedging in a recent round of corporate debt
issuance.
"We haven't seen the whole calendar yet, but if there are
more financials that tends to be better for the Treasury market
because financials tend to swap their issuance -- when they
price, they bring about buying in Treasuries," he said.
Investors often buy or sell Treasuries to hedge risk and
lock in future rates during periods of strong corporate debt
issuance.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-25/32 higher in
price to yield 3.07 percent, down from 3.16 percent late Monday.
Looking ahead, the week's most closely watched U.S. release
will be February non-farm payrolls on Friday. The median of
forecasts from economists polled by Reuters is for U.S.
employers to have added 210,000 jobs in February, down from
243,000 new jobs in January.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)