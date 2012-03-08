* Private creditors seen supporting Greek debt swap

* Analysts expect 210,000 U.S. jobs added in February

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. Treasury debt prices dipped as optimism Greece will successfully put in place a bond swap on Thursday and stave off a disorderly default encouraged investors to turn to riskier assets and away from the safe-haven of U.S. government debt.

Losses were limited however, as investors considered the murky longer-term outlook for Europe's debt crisis, which many expect will eventually impact global growth. While Treasuries yields were marginally higher, they remain near the center of a recent, historically low, range.

Market players also were reluctant to fully embrace either a bullish or bearish stance in Treasuries ahead of monthly jobs data on Friday.

"We are focused on Europe and the monthly employment data," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.

Investors were generally optimistic that Greece would win support from private creditors by a 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) Thursday deadline to set up a debt restructuring. Greece must have the bailout deal cleared by March 20. Missing a payment would put the country in default and could potentially destabilize the euro zone's financial system.

Over 60 percent of Greece's private creditors have expressed interest in taking part in the bond swap, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday, meaning that Greece has crossed the minimum 50 percent required for a deal and was almost certain to top the two-thirds level needed to enforce losses on any holdouts.

"The private sector is moving towards the 65 percent level, which suggests a solution is very close," he said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 5/32 lower in price to yield 2 percent, up from 1.98 percent late Wednesday. Yields are not far off the middle of a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held sway since early November.

Higher-than-expected weekly jobless claims had little impact on trade, as investors looked ahead to February non-farms payrolls data to be released on Friday morning.

The median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters is for employers to have added 210,000 jobs last month, down from 243,000 new jobs in January.

(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)