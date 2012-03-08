* Private creditors seen supporting Greek debt swap
* Analysts expect 210,000 U.S. jobs added in February
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. Treasury debt
prices dipped as optimism Greece will successfully put in place
a bond swap on Thursday and stave off a disorderly
default encouraged investors to turn to riskier assets and away
from the safe-haven of U.S. government debt.
Losses were limited however, as investors considered the
murky longer-term outlook for Europe's debt crisis, which many
expect will eventually impact global growth. While Treasuries
yields were marginally higher, they remain near the center of a
recent, historically low, range.
Market players also were reluctant to fully embrace either a
bullish or bearish stance in Treasuries ahead of monthly jobs
data on Friday.
"We are focused on Europe and the monthly employment data,"
said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot
Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.
Investors were generally optimistic that Greece would win
support from private creditors by a 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT)
Thursday deadline to set up a debt restructuring. Greece must
have the bailout deal cleared by March 20. Missing a payment
would put the country in default and could potentially
destabilize the euro zone's financial system.
Over 60 percent of Greece's private creditors have expressed
interest in taking part in the bond swap, Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Thursday, meaning that Greece has crossed
the minimum 50 percent required for a deal and was almost
certain to top the two-thirds level needed to enforce losses on
any holdouts.
"The private sector is moving towards the 65 percent level,
which suggests a solution is very close," he said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
5/32 lower in price to yield 2 percent, up from 1.98 percent
late Wednesday. Yields are not far off the middle of a range of
1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held sway since early
November.
Higher-than-expected weekly jobless claims had little impact
on trade, as investors looked ahead to February non-farms
payrolls data to be released on Friday morning.
The median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters is
for employers to have added 210,000 jobs last month, down from
243,000 new jobs in January.
(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)