(Adds quote, next week's information, updates prices)

* U.S. jobs grow by 227,000 in Feb., unemployment at 8.3 pct

* Treasury prices losses limited, economic future uncertain

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday after the Labor Department reported solid U.S. job growth in February.

But price losses were limited as traders began to look past the payrolls report to events in the coming week, including a Federal Reserve policy meeting and auctions of more Treasury securities.

Employers added 227,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, while the unemployment rate held at a three-year low of 8.3 percent.

The employment data offered encouragement to analysts and market participants who think the U.S. is moving into a more sustainable stage of economic recovery and now is less prone to shocks and sudden downturns than at any time since the 2008 financial crisis.

"I think we'll begin to spark debate about the Fed exiting its ultra-accommodative policy stance sooner than expected," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"I think if this trend continues then clearly there'll be a translation of good economic news to the outlook for Fed policy. I think that's going to be dollar supportive."

A stronger economy means higher interest rates and weakness for Treasuries, investments that yield so little they are only attractive during times of stress in the financial markets, when participants want to be sure they are going to preserve capital.

But Friday's jobs report neither convinced everyone, nor did it produce a runaway selloff in Treasuries. The prices of longer-dated U.S. debt, which fell the most, still posted losses that were less than a full point.

"I don't really think this is a game-changing figure in itself, I think we are still in a moderate recovery and that we can continue job gains around this level, but it may be difficult to continue to gather momentum," said Sean Incremona, economist at 4Cast LTD in New York.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last trading 8/32 lower in price and yielding 2.04 percent, up from 2.02 percent late on Thursday. The 30-year Treasury bond was off 11/32 in price and yielding 3.19 percent, up from 3.18 percent at Thursday's close.

Raymond Remy, a Treasury trader at Daiwa Securities in New York, said traders had anticipated a good payrolls report, another reason why selling afterward was limited.

"Now the news is out and the market needs to reassess," he said. "The things to keep in mind are you have an FOMC meting on Tuesday and you have a ton of supply next week. From these levels, let's say 2.05 percent on 10-year notes, we're trying to figure out where to sell these new Treasuries."

The Treasury Department will hold auctions of three-year notes, 10-year notes and 30-year bonds next week to sell a total of $66 billion in new debt. (Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez and Chris Reese; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)