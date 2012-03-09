(Updates first paragraph, adds quote, updates prices)

* U.S. jobs grow by 227,000 in Feb., unemployment at 8.3 pct

* Treasury prices losses limited, economic future uncertain

* Selling in Treasuries ahead of $66 bln in note, bond sales

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as Treasury traders prepared for the coming week when new Treasury supply will hit the market and the Federal Reserve will hold a policy meeting in the wake of a strong February jobs report.

The Labor Department on Friday said employers added 227,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, while the unemployment rate held at a three-year low of 8.3 percent.

The employment data offered encouragement to analysts and market participants who think the U.S. is moving into a more sustainable stage of economic recovery and now is less prone to shocks and sudden downturns than at any time since the 2008 financial crisis.

Some even expect the latest payrolls report to influence Tuesday's Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

"I think we'll begin to spark debate about the Fed exiting its ultra-accommodative policy stance sooner than expected," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"I think if this trend continues then clearly there'll be a translation of good economic news to the outlook for Fed policy. I think that's going to be dollar supportive."

The Fed has pledged to keep rates exceptionally low until 2014, and most economists think it will be at least another two years before the Fed begins monetary tightening. The latest jobs report may, however, have moved the needle slightly toward expectations of a change in monetary policy sooner.

A stronger economy means higher interest rates and weakness for Treasuries, investments that yield so little they are only attractive during times of stress in the financial markets, when participants want to be sure they are going to preserve capital.

But Friday's jobs report did not convince everyone, nor did it produce a runaway selloff in Treasuries. The prices of longer-dated U.S. debt, which fell the most, still posted losses that were less than a full point.

"I don't really think this is a game-changing figure in itself, I think we are still in a moderate recovery and that we can continue job gains around this level, but it may be difficult to continue to gather momentum," said Sean Incremona, economist at 4Cast LTD in New York.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last trading 8/32 lower in price and yielding 2.05 percent, up from 2.02 percent late on Thursday. The 30-year Treasury bond was off 18/32 in price and yielding 3.20 percent, up from 3.18 percent at Thursday's close.

Raymond Remy, a Treasury trader at Daiwa Securities in New York, said traders had anticipated a good payrolls report, another reason why selling afterward was limited.

"Now the news is out and the market needs to reassess," he said. "The things to keep in mind are you have an FOMC meting on Tuesday and you have a ton of supply next week. From these levels, let's say 2.05 percent on 10-year notes, we're trying to figure out where to sell these new Treasuries."

The Treasury Department will hold auctions of three-year notes, 10-year notes and 30-year bonds next week to sell a total of $66 billion in new debt.

"I think next week's supply is definitely affecting the Treasury market," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital Group in New York.

"If you're selling anything, as you know, your strongest selling point is price. To the extent that dealers can create a concession by selling, they will try to do that before the auctions." (Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez and Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)