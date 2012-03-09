NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared losses slightly on Friday after news a derivatives industry group ruled Greece's debt restructuring qualified as a credit event, which triggers the payout of credit default swaps worth over $3 billion.

This decision from the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) was widely expected among traders and investors, but it still revived some safety bids for Treasuries.

The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded down 6/32 in price at 99-21/32, yielding 2.04 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Gary Crosse)