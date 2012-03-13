(Adds economist's quotes, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, March 13 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to the highest this year on Tuesday after a gain in retail sales last month, higher stocks and a Federal Reserve acknowledgement of signs of strength in the economy eroded the safe-haven allure of U.S. debt.

The U.S. central bank said in a statement after a regular policy meeting it expects "moderate" growth over coming quarters with the unemployment rate declining gradually. In January, the Fed said it expected "modest" growth.

While the Fed did acknowledge some improvement in the labor market it also left the door open to the possibility of undertaking another economic stimulus program, known in the markets as QE3, and said it continues to expect to hold interest rates near zero through late 2014.

"The Fed did acknowledge the modest improvement in the labor market but were careful not to fall into the slew of better-than-expected data we've seen over the past few months leading accommodative policy to be unwound early," said Lindsey Piegza, economist at FTN Financial in New York.

Data showing the largest rise in U.S. retail sales in five months in February reinforced the bond market's bearish cast, as did gains in the stock market for a fifth straight day.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 27/32 lower in price to yield 2.13 percent, which was the highest since Dec. 7 and up from 2.03 percent late Monday.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-21/32 lower to yield 3.26 percent, or the highest since late October, from 3.19 percent late Monday.

A U.S. Treasury sale of $21 billion of reopened 10-year notes on Tuesday was met with solid demand, as was the sale of $32 billion in three-year notes on Monday. The Treasury will auction $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on Wednesday.

"There's a growing divergence between those expecting more Fed action going forward and those who think the economy is strong enough that more action won't be required," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. (Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich and Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)