BRIEF-Arch Coal announces plans to refinance existing first lien term loan facility
* Arch Coal, Inc. announces plans to refinance existing first lien term loan facility
NEW YORK, March 14 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its loss to two points while the benchmark 10-year note widened its loss to a point on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve view that the economy was growing moderately reinforced investors' inclination to choose riskier investments over safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Thirty-year bonds were down 2 points, their yields rising to 3.37 percent. Ten-year notes were down one point, their yields rising to 2.24 percent.
(Reporting By Ellen Freilich; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Arch Coal, Inc. announces plans to refinance existing first lien term loan facility
Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc , Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3 percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in the United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 U.S. President Donald Trump's choice of Representative Mick Mulvaney to become White House budget director on Wednesday appeared to pick up enough Republican votes to vault him into the job.