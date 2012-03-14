NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly traded over three points lower in price on Wednesday, with yields rising to the highest since late October 2011 as the Federal Reserve's brighter economic outlook and recent stock market strength drove an exit from safe-haven government debt.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 2-27/32 lower to yield 3.42 percent, up from 3.27 percent late Tuesday. Yields reached as high as 3.43 percent when the bonds traded over three points lower in price.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 1-12/32 lower in price to yield 2.28 percent from 2.13 percent late Tuesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese, Editing by Gary Crosse)