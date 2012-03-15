NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. Treasuries turned higher on Thursday as lower prices and higher yields at the end of a sharp sell-off drew buyers.

Benchmark 10-year notes, down half a point early in the session, rose 2/32 to yield 2.27 percent.

Thirty-year bonds, down a point earlier, erased that loss and rose 7/32, their yields easing to 3.39 percent.

