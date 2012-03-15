UPDATE 3-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds analyst comment, background)
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. Treasuries turned higher on Thursday as lower prices and higher yields at the end of a sharp sell-off drew buyers.
Benchmark 10-year notes, down half a point early in the session, rose 2/32 to yield 2.27 percent.
Thirty-year bonds, down a point earlier, erased that loss and rose 7/32, their yields easing to 3.39 percent.
(Reporting By Ellen Freilich; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds analyst comment, background)
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
* Euro pressured by political risks in France, Greek bailout talks