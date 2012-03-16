NEW YORK, March 16 The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond extended its loss to one point on Friday as global equity market strength dimmed the allure of safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The benchmark 30-year Treasury note was down a point, its yield rising to 3.46 percent from 3.41 percent late on Thursday. (Reporting By Ellen Freilich; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)