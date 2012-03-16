UPDATE 2-China home price growth cools for 4th straight month as gov't curbs bite
* Beijing prices stayed flat from Dec (Adds quotes, background, policy context)
NEW YORK, March 16 The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond extended its loss to one point on Friday as global equity market strength dimmed the allure of safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The benchmark 30-year Treasury note was down a point, its yield rising to 3.46 percent from 3.41 percent late on Thursday. (Reporting By Ellen Freilich; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Beijing prices stayed flat from Dec (Adds quotes, background, policy context)
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Northern Trust Corp has deployed a new blockchain-based system built with International Business Machines Corp to record information on transactions involving private equity funds, in one of the first commercial deployments of the nascent technology.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------