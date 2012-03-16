* Global equity strength curbs the allure of safe-haven debt

* Bargain hunting trims session's steepest losses

* Fatigue seen

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Friday, but after this week's sharp retreat, buying inspired by lower prices and higher yields trimmed the session's steepest losses.

Stocks opened higher on Wall Street a day after the S&P 500 finished above 1,400 for the first time since 2008 and European stocks neared a 7-1/2-month high overnight. But buying was anemic and stocks turned mixed.

As this week's trends showed signs of fatigue, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 20/32 early on, slashed its loss in half and was down just 10/32 before midday, its yield at 2.32 percent - up from 2.28 percent late on Thursday.

"Given how much they have run up without an equivalently dramatic new change in the economic backdrop, yields have probably moved up a little bit too high," said James Sarni, managing principal at Payden & Rygel, with approximately $60 billion in fixed-income assets.

"The market is still trying to digest what the Fed had to say," said Sarni, referring to the Federal Reserve's most recent policy statement, released on Tuesday, which sparked a fresh run-up in Treasury yields.

"Treasuries are trying to find the new resting level in light of the fact that some of the expectations for QE3 (a third round of unconventional monetary easing) continue to be run out of the market," he said.

"Yields will likely drift a bit to try to find some support," Sarni said.

Treasuries have endured their worst sell-off in four months this week as expectations for stronger growth in the U.S. economy and reassuring stress-test results for most U.S. banks encouraged investors to dump low-yielding government bonds.

On Thursday, the government reported another drop in new U.S. jobless claims. Data released on Friday showed a smaller-than-forecast rise of just 0.1 percent in consumer prices excluding food and energy items, and a 0.4 percent increase with those items included.

Overall inflation "is running a little bit higher than what the Fed's expectations were at the beginning of this year, but it's certainly not high enough to be alarmed about - especially when you're looking at the core index," which excludes volatile food and energy items, Sarni said.

Federal Reserve data said industrial output was flat in February, but January's growth was revised up to 0.4 percent.

Traders said global risk aversion has eased across the Atlantic as well due to the two long-term refinancing operations by the European Central Bank. The loans greatly alleviated stress in the European banking system.

In line with the move away from safety, German government bond futures, seen as one of the safest European investment bets, fell 94 ticks while the yield on 10-year bunds rose to 2.043 percent.

The rally in global stocks and the sell-off in rates suggest to some that the recovery may finally be on its way.

But in a research note, Barclays Capital sounded skeptical of that view.

"A a deeper look into global market indicators hints that the market is still going through a relief rally more than chasing a new trend on global growth" and that equities are getting into profit-taking territory, they said.

"Equities are cheap relative to bonds for good reason: Bonds are expensive due to unconventional monetary policy," Barclays said. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Jan Paschal)