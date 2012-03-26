Appliance retailer hhgregg to explore strategic alternatives
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.
NEW YORK, March 26 The U.S. government debt market trimmed losses briefly early Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said U.S. labor conditions remains weak and the overall economic growth will likely stay sluggish.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded down 12/32 in price for a yield of 2.28 percent, up 4.5 basis points from Friday.
It briefly shaved its decline to 10/32 with a yield of 2.27 percent shortly after the release of Bernanke's prepared remarks to an economist group in Washington. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.
MELBOURNE, Feb 16 The bulk of mortgage debt in Australia is held by higher-income households best able to service it, a top central banker said on Thursday, though there were pockets of stress where those on lower incomes had to take on a lot of debt to buy a home.
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest lender, reported a 9 percent decline in quarterly profit that came in below market expectations, with bad debt charges climbing on woes in the offshore oil services sector.