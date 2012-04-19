NEW YORK, April 19 Tepid U.S. economic data
drove U.S. Treasuries prices higher and yields lower on Thursday
as reports on new jobless claims, regional manufacturing and
sales of existing homes argued for accommodative monetary policy
in the months and years to come, a bullish development for
bonds.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, flat in
early dealings, rose modestly after news that new jobless claims
last week were higher than forecast and firmed again on
lackluster data on regional manufacturing and home sales. It was
up 7/32 in price at mid-morning, with its yield easing to 1.95
percent from 1.98 percent late on Wednesday.
On the other hand, the March leading economic indicators
index rose 0.3 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent
increase. The index rose 0.7 percent in February.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)