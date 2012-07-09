NEW YORK, July 9 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds extended earlier gains in late morning trade on Monday after remarks from San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams raised expectations the U.S. central bank will provide more stimulus for a sluggish U.S. economy.

The 30-year bond, the longest U.S. government debt maturity , traded up as much as 1 point in price for a yield of 2.617 percent, down 4.4 basis points from late on Friday.

It was last up 29/32 with a 2.621 percent yield. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)