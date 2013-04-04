NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. Treasuries extended gains on Thursday after a report that new jobless claims jumped last week added to evidence suggesting that the labor market lost some steam in March.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 7/32 of a point before the jobless claims report, was up 12/32 afterwards. Its yield eased to 1.77 percent, a three-month low.

The 30-year Treasury bond rose 26/32 as its yield eased to 3.01 percent.

The U.S. Labor Department said the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 385,000, the highest level since November.

It was the third straight week of gains in claims.

The U.S. Labor Department will release its monthly employment report on Friday.