NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. Treasuries extended gains
on Thursday after a report that new jobless claims jumped last
week added to evidence suggesting that the labor market lost
some steam in March.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 7/32 of
a point before the jobless claims report, was up 12/32
afterwards. Its yield eased to 1.77 percent, a three-month low.
The 30-year Treasury bond rose 26/32 as its
yield eased to 3.01 percent.
The U.S. Labor Department said the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose 28,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 385,000, the highest level since November.
It was the third straight week of gains in claims.
The U.S. Labor Department will release its monthly
employment report on Friday.