* NY Fed's Dudley says Fed must push hard against headwinds

* Treasury sells 3-, 6-month bills

* Treasury to sell $97 bln in 2-, 5-, 7-year debt this week

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday before this week's supply of new debt, aided by accommodative monetary policy and dovish remarks by some U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

"Japanese markets were closed for a holiday so activity was thin overnight, allowing prices to dip a little bit, led by the belly of the curve as players positioned for this week's Treasury supply," said John Canavan, fixed income analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates. "But flows improved when U.S. participants came in to work, and the market firmed."

The market also drew support from remarks by Fed Bank of New York President William Dudley. Dudley said the Fed still needs to push hard against threats to the U.S. economic recovery, and that fiscal uncertainties in particular "loom very large right now".

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 6/32 in price, their yields easing to 2.71 percent from 2.73 percent late on Friday. Thirty-year bonds rose 9/32. Their yields eased to 3.74 percent from 3.76 percent late on Friday.

Treasuries prices rose and yields fell last week after the Fed decided to put off unwinding any of its ample monetary accommodation until it had more confidence in the sustainability of the still-subdued economic recovery.

The Fed decided not to trim its large-scale asset purchases, citing strains in the economy from tight fiscal policy and higher mortgage rates as reasons for its decision. Fewer asset purchases would put downward pressure on bond prices and upward pressure on yields.

The Fed bought $3.7 billion in Treasury coupons on Monday with maturities ranging from June 30, 2019 to July 31, 2020.

Dudley said any changes to the Fed's bond-buying program, which is aimed at stimulating economic activity and cutting unemployment, must be based on the most recent measures of economic health.

Dudley highlighted drags on the economy from the sharp recent rise in longer-term interest rates, from higher taxes and lower public spending adopted earlier this year, and from questions on the U.S. debt limit and government funding as Congress meets this autumn.

FED TESTS REVERSE REPO FACILITY

On a separate subject, Dudley said the Fed's possible new reverse repo facility was not a precursor to a policy chance but could be a new instrument to help manage rates.

On Monday, the New York Fed began testing an overnight, fixed-rate full-allotment, reverse repurchase agreement facility in a series of daily operations.

When the Fed announced the test on Friday it sparked some selling of short-dated Treasuries, but the conduct of the first test on Monday seemed to provoke little or no market reaction.

Six-month Treasury bill yields rose to 5 basis points on Friday, from 3.5 basis points on Thursday. They stood at 0.046 percent on Monday.

In reverse repurchase agreements, or reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the financial system by borrowing funds overnight from banks, large money market mutual funds and others, and offering them Treasury securities as collateral. Banks and the funds receive a modest overnight interest rate, initially set at 0.01 percentage point, or 1 basis point.

The tool is designed to mop up excess cash in the financial system, which if left unchecked could keep rates lower than perhaps desired by the Fed at a later date.

The Fed is not expected to start raising its official policy rate, the Federal Funds Target Rate, until 2015, according to interest rate futures markets.

FED SPEAKERS PUNCTUATE WEEK

Fed Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart, also speaking Monday, said monthly average payroll growth slowed in the last three months and that monetary policy could foster appropriately favorable interest rates in the context of low inflation.

Fed Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher speaks later Monday about banking conditions in Texas and the United States. Nine other events with Fed officials are on tap this week.

"A parade of public appearances by Fed officials and the $97 billion package of Treasury two-year, five-year, and seven-year note auctions dominate the market calendar this week," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co.

TREASURY BILL, COUPON SALES

In its weekly bill auctions on Monday, the Treaury sold $30 billion in three-month bills at a high rate of 0.020 percent, and $25 billion in six-month bills at a high rate of 0.050 percent.

The Treasury will sell two-year notes on Tuesday, five-year notes on Wednesday, and seven-year notes on Thursday.

If the auction of five-year notes on Sept. 25 results in a yield in the range of 1.375 percent to 1.499 percent, the notes will be considered an additional issue of the 1-3/8 percent seven-year notes issued on Sept. 30, 2011, the Treasury said. There currently are $29.9 billion outstanding in these notes.