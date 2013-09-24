* Treasury to sell $33 bln 2-year notes at 1 p.m. EDT (1700
GMT
* September consumer confidence slightly softer than
expected
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday for the third straight session, aided by expectations
for a longer period of accommodative Federal Reserve monetary
policy.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 14/32 in price,
their yields easing to 2.66 percent from 2.71 percent late on
Monday. Thirty-year bonds rose 30/32. Their yields
eased to 3.68 percent from 3.73 percent late on Monday.
"The market is still digesting the news from the Fed's very
significant change in guidance last week extending out to 2016,"
said Jake Lowery, Treasury trader at ING U.S. Investment
Management in Atlanta. "The Federal Reserve has clearly laid out
its policy objectives. They will encourage low rates for several
years to reduce unemployment. That's very supportive for low
yields on Treasuries."
The yield curve flattened with the spread between two- and
30-year yields narrowing to 335 basis points from 339 basis
points at Monday's close. The difference between 10- and
two-year yields narrowed to 232 basis points from 237 basis
points.
"The yield curve is just too wide from a historical
perspective and bond investors recognize that," said Tom di
Galoma, head of fixed-income rates sales at ED&F Man Capital in
New York. "People are putting on curve flattening trades."
Another factor supporting Treasuries "is the stall we've had
in housing market data," Lowery said. Progress in housing market
data "has slowed recently due to tighter financial conditions,
notably the sharp increase in mortgage rates," he said.
"Consistent with that, data on home prices we got this
morning showed home price appreciation, but at a slower rate of
improvement than we've seen in some prior months," Lowery said.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan
areas rose 0.6 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in July,
less than the 0.8 percent gain predicted by a Reuters poll.
"Home prices still have a long way to go before (they) are
back to levels that predated the collapse of the housing
market," wrote Thomas Simons, a money market economist at
Jefferies, in a note to clients.
The prospect of $97 billion in coupon supply this week,
beginning with the $33 billion sale of two-year notes at 1 p.m.
EDT (1700 GMT), did nothing to thwart the market's march higher.
"Only weeks ago, the two-year yield was trading north of 50
cents - 0.534 percent before the August non-farm payrolls
report. But after the weaker non-farm payrolls and, most
notably, the FOMC's decision last Wednesday not to trim its bond
purchases, two-year yields have traded back to the mid 30 cents
with expectations for zero bound rates remaining well into 2015,
if not 2016," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York.
Treasuries prices have risen and yields have fallen since
the Federal Reserve decided to put off unwinding any of its
monetary accommodation until it had more confidence in the
sustainability of the still-subdued economic recovery.
At its policy meeting last week, the Fed decided not to trim
its large-scale asset purchases, citing strains in the economy
from tight fiscal policy and higher mortgage rates. Fewer asset
purchases would put downward pressure on bond prices and upward
pressure on yields.
Given the rate outlook, the market should have little
trouble digest the two-year Treasury notes, traders said.
"It should be very easy for the market to absorb supply at
the front end of the curve given the robust, longer-term
guidance on short-term rates to the end of 2016 provided by the
Fed last week," Lowery said. "The 2016 horizon covers the
maturity dates of even three-year notes so we have great clarity
on the path of Fed policy rates for two-year and even three-year
Treasury issuance."
The Treasury's weekly sale of four-week bills on Tuesday,
however, garnered the most tepid bid since September 4 when the
auction was $15 billion, Simons said.
"Last week, the auction generated very strong statistics and
stopped at zero for the first time since early May," he noted.
"This week, concern about the October 24 maturity date as it
related to potential debt ceiling issues, combined with the
Fed's ongoing test of the fixed-price, full-allotment reverse
repurchase program generated a much more passive bid."
The New York Fed has begun testing an overnight, fixed-rate
full-allotment, reverse repurchase agreement facility in a
series of daily operations.
As part of its ongoing efforts to foster economic activity
and lower unemployment, the New York Fed bought $1.474 billion
in Treasury coupons with maturity dates ranging from February
15, 2036 to February 15, 2043.
Conflict over raising the U.S. debt limit tended to support
U.S. debt, but Moody's, the debt rating agency, said it expected
the U.S. debt limit to be increased.