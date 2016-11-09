(Updates with latest market reaction)

By IFR Reporters

HONG KONG/LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Markets plunged in early trading on Wednesday as Republican candidate Donald Trump won a surprise victory in the US presidential election.

But the bounce has already begun. Stocks are rebounding back at the European open which is hitting bonds. The S&P futures is up 70pts, some 3.5%, from the low,s and only down just over 30pts on the day.

Prior to the open Bund futures were up around a point but a are now up less than half a point, with BTPs. Synthetic credit gapped wider with the Main up 3.5bp at 76.5bp, Crossover up 16bp at 341bp and SenFin out 5.5bp at 101bp, but all three have more or less halved those losses.

Japanese stocks reeled, with the Nikkei 225 index reversing earlier gains to tumble 6.2% at one point before closing 5.4% lower, the biggest single-day loss since the aftermath of the UK's Brexit vote. The yen soared 3.6% against the US dollar to 101.15 before retracing to 103.21, up 1.8% against the dollar.

All of the Asia region's major stock markets suffered, although some buyers crept in late in the session. Australian equities closed down 2.6%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 2.1% lower after losing 4.1% intraday. India's Sensex clawed back some ground to a 1.9% decline after opening 4% lower.

Only domestic Chinese stocks provided any kind of safety, with the CSI300 just 0.5% lower.

In the credit markets, the iTraxx Asia investment-grade CDS index jumped 6.6bp to 124bp, its widest since mid-July.

10 year US Treasury yields started the Asian session at 1.90%, rallied into 1.72% as Trump took the lead but are now back at 1.85%. Fed fund contracts rallied up to 5bp in the red months, and the chance of a Fed hike in December dropped to 45% from 655 before coming back to 55%.

Japanese government bond yields were under pressure as buyers sought safe assets, but moves were limited to 1bp-2bp across the curve.

Japan's Ministry of Finance, Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan have called a meeting at 0600GMT to discuss market developments. Such meetings are not unusual in times of market volatility, Reuters reported.

Market participants see the Bank of Japan under more pressure to ease policy if the yen remains firm, potentially driving JGB yields down further in the short end into deeply negative territory.

But in the 10-year and longer zone, the majority of domestic financial institutions are strongly against a further fall in yields from current levels.

In Australia, 10-year ACGB yields have dropped 6bp to 2.35%, tracking US yields lower.

REVERSING COURSE

In the first hours of trade this morning, Asian credit was 1bp-2bp tighter and the Chinese investment-grade FIG space had been up about a third of a point, according to Tradeweb, after early exit polls put Hillary Clinton ahead.

That initial positive tone was soon replaced by risk aversion as Trump was seen leading in key states including Florida, Virginia, Georgia, and Ohio. By the time the Associated Press projected a Trump win in Florida, the Mexican peso was already down 4% against the dollar, on its way to a 13% slump during the Asian session to a life-time low.

Trump surged to wins in Florida, Ohio, Iowa and North Carolina, and Fox News projected a win for him in Wisconsin. He also narrowly led in Michigan and New Hampshire, edging him closer to 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the fight for the White House.

Trump told supporters at a rally early on Wednesday that Clinton had phoned to congratulate him on his victory. (Reporting by IFR reporters; Writing by Daniel Stanton, Steve Garton, and Alex Chambers; Editing by Vincent Baby)