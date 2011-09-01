LONDON, Sept 1 The German Bund future extended the previous day's losses in early trade on Thursday as equity markets gained overnight, but the sell-off could be limited ahead of key U.S. data as investors try to gauge what the Federal Reserve will do next.

Peripheral euro zone debt will also come under scrutiny as Spain returns to the market to sell a new 5-year bond after an Italian auction this week saw relatively weak demand.

Spain's Treasury is looking to sell 3-4 billion euros of the paper at its first auction since Aug. 4. Regular buying of Spanish and Italian bonds in recent weeks by the European Central Bank has kept yields on their 10-year benchmark bonds around 5 percent. .

"We will closely monitor the auction (from) Spain," a trader in Germany said. "I think it will be like the Italian auction, not very convincing but not very depressing."

The German Bund future FGBLc1 fell 31 ticks at the open to 134.25, after shedding around 70 ticks in the previous session. Asian stocks rose overnight, following gains on Wall Street, and European stocks were set for a mixed open.

After the Spanish auction, attention is likely to turn to the United States where recent mixed data raised hopes that the world's largest economy could dodge a recession.

The U.S. Institute for Supply Management's national manufacturing index is due later on Thursday, followed by a key U.S. employment report on Friday.

Investors will keep a close eye on the data to try to assess if the U.S. central bank could opt for a third round of quantitative easing after Fed minutes this week should the central bank in early August had discussed a range of unusual tools it could use to help the economy. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by John Stonestreet)