LONDON, Sept 1 The Bund future hit a session high on Thursday after a weak auction of new five-year Spanish bonds helped fuel gains in German debt, following disappointing euro zone manufacturing data which earlier lifted the safe-haven bonds into positive territory.

The Bund future FGBLc1 hit a session high at 134.95, up 39 ticks on the day.

"The Spanish auction was average and the French ones looked pretty average too so that seems to have given us the latest leg up... equities are off too and the weak PMI's earlier haven't helped," a trader said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James)